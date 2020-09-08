California University of Pennsylvania plans virtual graduate information sessions this fall.
Sessions will take place on Thursdays, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. until noon.
The School of Graduate Studies and Research at Cal U offers certificate and licensure programs in a variety of disciplines. Doctoral programs are offered in criminal justice, health science and exercise leadership, and education and administration leadership.
Attendees will talk with graduate faculty, learn about the degree costs, financial aid options, and where a degree can lead.
For more information or to register, visit calu.edu/gradopenhouse, call 724-938-4187 or email gradschool@calu.edu.
Information on all of Cal U’s degree programs and majors is at calu.edu/academics.
For more information about the admissions process at Cal U, visit calu.edu/admissions.
