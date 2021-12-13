Three Franklin Elementary School students won awards in a poster or poem contest sponsored by Keystone Paralyzed Veterans Association. The theme of the contest was “Honor the Spot,” and students were asked to make reference to the use of a wheelchair in their entries. Winners were chosen among all the entries received from grades 4 through 6, with the students who were recognized receiving a plaque and gift card.
