The Frazier Community Library is sponsoring a meet-the-candidates event at the Perryopolis Borough Building on Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, April 13, 2023 2:56 AM
The Frazier Community Library is sponsoring a meet-the-candidates event at the Perryopolis Borough Building on Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m.
The event is for those who are running for the Frazier School Board.
Candidates for the open seats are Rick Adams, Deborah Vargo Alekson, Kelly Clark, Jill DeFelice, Jason Erdely, Vicki Olexa and Azalyn Vallee. All of the candidates have cross-filed and will appear on both the Democrat and Republican tickets.
The borough building is located at 312 Independence St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.