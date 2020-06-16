The following students of Frazier High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Gabrielle Alekson, Dedric Allamon, Katelyn Balog, Kathryn Barch, Jordan Bartolozzi, Bobby Boggs, Briana Broadwater, Austin Brundege, Thomas Clark, Levi Clausner, Emi Curcio, Cole Davies, Thomas Davies, Izabele Deluca, Cianna Dillon, Elizabeth Dulla, Elyse Elliott, Kenadi Erdely, Joseph Hall Jr, Kayla Hartman, Logan Hartman, Leah Hayes, Isaac Hoffman, Matthew Ingram, Juliann Johnson, Kean Kearney, Mackenzie Kelly, Paul Kmetz, Staci Kmetz, Daniel Kordich, Jensen Kubina, Isabella Kudyba, Thayne Lawrence, Austin Leonard, Hattie Lindey, Joseph Maczko, Shane McGavitt, Patrick Medina-Collazo, Gwenna Miller, Robert Murphy Jr., Lisa Norquist, Raven Novak, Alyssa O’Neil, Victoria Plummer, Riley Scott, Emily Secrest, Sierra Seman, Sadie Shahan, Joshua Skotnicki, Dylan Slebodnik, Lindsey Somers, Nathan Stefancik, Taylor Swank, Mattison Thomas, Briona Thompson, Sydney Varga, Joshua Weister, Quinn Whitehead, Aeryal Workman, Justin Youger
High honors: Mackenzie Astle, Ryan Balentine, John Booley, Paige Gerlachovsky, Emily Patch, Ryan Power, Nathan Sager, Dewane Shultz Jr., Jennifer Tyler
Honors: David Chen, Tyler Hoffman, Seth Morgan, Joshua Steinbrecher, Lucas Wingrove, Sophia Wolinski
Grade 11
Highest honors: Robert Acklin, Colton Arison, Karissa Attanucci, Ian Baccino, Jada Bachner, Jai’lah Belt, Alexander Bilohlavek, Lauren Bilski, Jordin Brundege, Jacob Celaschi, Tina Chen, Brody Choban, Angela Ciliberti, Kyla Clark, Emily Cottle, Allison Cramer, Jenna Dale, Madison Davis, Payton Domonkos, Rylee Evans, Kenneth Fine IV, Grace Finfrock, Peyton Frampton, Claire Giovannelli, Tabitha Gregory, Garrett Hall, Dajanell Hallam, Colby Hawker, Chase Hazelbaker, Randy Hiles, Nicolas Hixenbaugh, Skylar Hone, Alexandria Hufford, John Ingram, Chloe King, Jacob Kordich, Matthew Kordich, Jonathan Kubitza, Makiah Kuritz, Jake Lemley, Mac Lemley, Samuel Leonard, Lauren Leone, Christian Little, Emily Loughman, Alexis Lovis, Braeden Marton, Caleb Massey, Janelle Matty, Mckenzie Miller, Christian Mingrino, Maria Moon, Owen Newcomer, Nicholas Novak, Kaelyn Shaporka, Kendall Shaporka, Aidan Shetterly, Nicholas Sinal, Noah Sosnak, Jocelyn Stefancik, Makenna Stefancik, Ciera Sullivan, Russel Sveda, Brigette Thompson, Riley Timms, Zoe Von Bergen
High honors: Morgan Perry, Payton Strickler, Justin Sundstrom
Honors: Alan Dilegge, Savannah Maust, Madison Meissonier, Jacob Nicholls, Robert Reynolds, Luke Santo, Brandon West
Grade 10
Highest honors: Zoe Adams, Bria Bachurski, Brayden Boggs, Elizabeth Carroll, Releigh Clark, Sage Cunningham, Sara Davies, Delanie Day, Dominick Dorcon, Brian Gardner, Sage Harger, Trent Hayes, Kaleb Higbee, Leah Hutchinson, Timothy Katic, Brianna Keffer, Carley Kennedy, Kassidi Kolano, Brendan Krall, Ginya Lombard, Ian Lombardo, Emma Maczko, Heath Magiske Treadwell, Johnathan Markinack, Christa Matush, Shayne McQuillis, Ryan McWilliams, Anthony Muccioli, Jenna Nicklow, Aaron Panepinto, Wayne Peffer III, Isabella Plummer, Alexandra Pohodich, Katelyn Power, Abigail Scott, Ashley Secrest, Wesley Selinger, Alivia Shepler, Reese Smith, Olivia Sobek, Anna Stewart, Kiara Sumrok, Jacob Thomas, Cameron Timko, Morgan Toth, Victoria Twigg, Noah Usher, Maggie Varndell, Nicolas Vitale, Victoria Washinski, Zane Whitehead, Abbigail Zeletski
High honors: Kaitlyn Fulmer, Colton Hennessey, Victoria Kessler, Connor Kmetz, Abigayle Mansberry, Eliza Newcomer, Gage Rock
Honors: Erin Higbee, Noah Ritchie, Dylan Roebuck, Morgan Steindl
Grade 9
Highest honors: Grace Adametz, Adriana Angelo, Brooke Attanucci, Madison Bednar, Madison Blotzer, Sierra Bowers, Logan Butcher, Nathaniel Chamberlain, Joseph Clay, Maura Eckman, Maria Felsher, Connor Ferguson, Jack Francis III, Lucas Giovannelli, Makena Gregory, Jensyn Hartman, Madison Kopsack, Nicholas Kordich, Isabella Kunder, Bonnie Little, Kacie Lombard, Kayla Loomis, Kolton Lynch, Kadi Madden, Jaedyn Marish, Scott Marks, Andrew McWilliams, Olivia Morgan, Morgan Patterson, Randy Pellick III, Adam Phillips, Kaleb Phillips, Sydney Polkabla, Braylin Salisbury, Alaya Selinger, Madison Stefancik, Trystan Strickler, Brittney Thomas, Jay Thompson, John Valari Jr., Delaney Warnick, Michael Weister
High honors: Emma Evans, Matthew Kaminsky, Devin Leasure, Ethan Lester, Michael Overly
Honors: Courtney Booth, Zachary Dermont, Haley Hayes, Ethan Snyder, Keyshaun Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.