Frazier High School held its commencement for 89 seniors on Thursday, June 2 at the high school auditorium.
Valedictorian was Katelyn Power and salutatorian was Kaleb Higbee.
Power is the daughter of Todd and Kerry Power of Perryopolis.
During high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society and was named Student of the Month in October by the Belle Vernon Area Rotary. She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and will major in political science.
Hibgee is the son of Brian and Janis Higbee of Dawson. During high school, he was a member of the National Honor Society. He also received the West Virginia University Merit Scholarship and the Eberly Family Arts and Sciences Scholarship.
He plans to attend WVU and will major in biology.
