Frazier High School held commencement for 103 members of the Class of 2021 on Thursday, June 10.
Valedictorian was Aidan Thomas Shetterly, and salutatorian was Samuel David Leonard.
Shetterly is the son of Thomas and Ashley Shetterly of Perryopolis, and will be attending Bucknell University in the fall. He plans to major in chemical engineering.
Leonard is the son of Kenneth and Margaret Leonard of Dawson. He will attend Penn State University in the fall, and plans to major in physics.
