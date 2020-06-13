Frazier High School will hold commencement for 85 members of the Class of 2020 on Saturday June 25 at Frazier Football Stadium.
Class valedictorian is Hattie Lindey. Salutatorian is Isabella Kudyba.
Lindey is a daughter of Rachel Lindey of Fayette City and Eric Lindey of Cranberry.
She has participated in the Interact Club, FBLA, National Honor Society, Student Government, Yearbook Club and was a member of the Mock Trial Team.
She has received several awards and honors, including American Legion Oratorical Competition State Winner, FBLA Job Interview 1st place in the state and The Sons of the American Revolution Oratorical Competition State Winner.
Lindey plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh as a chancellor’s scholar in the honors college. She will major in international studies and Russian.
Kudyba is a daughter of Amy and Kevin Kudyba of Grindstone.
Her school activities include concert band, jazz band, National Honor Society, Interact Club, Relay for Life, Health Careers Club and Robotics Club. Additionally, she was a four-year starter for Frazier’s golf team, selected for all-section golf team all four years of high school and was a track team distance runner.
Outside of school, she is a member of Linden Hall Junior Golf League, Southwest Pennsylvania Junior Golf Tour and participated in the summer STEM Camp at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
She is employed at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Kudyba plans to attend West Virginia University in the honor’s college, majoring in mechanical engineering.
