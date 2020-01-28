PERRYOPOLIS — The Frazier School Board on Monday received a positive report of an audit of its finances for the last fiscal year.
Steven Cypher of the district’s auditing firm Cypher & Cypher CPA reported that an audit of district finances for the 2018-19 fiscal year showed no instances of noncompliance with state and federal laws and regulations nor any deficiencies in the district’s internal controls.
Cypher reported that during the fiscal year, the district increased its fund balance by $253,000, ending the year at a balance of $991,000.
“When we look at the budget that we passed for the 2018-19 year, we did very well. More revenue (came) in than we anticipated,” said Cypher. “Part of it is from unexpected good events. Part of it is from very conservative budgeting.”
Cypher said the district received more local tax revenue, as well as other local and federal revenue, than anticipated, totaling $498,000.
He said his firm is seeing a trend among school districts of receiving revenues less than the budgeted amounts.
“Here you bucked that trend,” he said, noting tax collection percentages for the district improved last year.
Frazier’s fund balanced has hovered around $1 million for last four years, said Cypher, which is optimal for a district of its size he told the board.
He said the district was able to achieve good financial standing despite self-reported difficulty in maintaining revenue and facing high costs in funding the district employee pension plan.
“The name of the game is survival, get to the next two or three years out,” Cypher said.
Cypher said the district is in a position to refund a 2014 bond issue, which he said will make the district a little money each year in the form of lower interest payments on the debt.
Cypher reported the district’s construction fund and capital projects fund total $1.4 million. Its cafeteria fund, however, is hemorrhaging money, although at a lesser rate than the prior year. Nonetheless, the district had to use $42,000 from the general fund to cover expenses in the cafeteria last year.
In other business, the board:
n Approved a two-year contract with CRH Catering Co. for vending services.
n Hired Shane Stofko as a K-12 art teacher and Leslie Uhren and Tammie Finfrock as cafeteria cashiers.
n Approved Tiffany Hixenbaugh and Nicole Nemeth as long-term substitutes for the remainder of the school year.
n Added of two new courses -- Computer Science Essentials and Applied Digital Skills -- to the Program of Studies for the 2020-21 school year.
n Approved administration to apply for continuation of the PA Pre-K Counts grant for the 2020-21 school year.
n Approved the following extracurricular staff for the 2020-21 school year: Chris McManus, assistant baseball coach; Rob Dorcon, head middle school baseball coach; David Kimball, assistant middle school baseball coach; Casey Kupets, middle school and varsity baseball volunteer; Mandy Hartman, assistant softball coach; Matt Bednar, head middle school softball coach; Tom Salisbury, assistant middle school softball coach; and Harry Johnson, Christopher Curcio, and Hannah Kline, softball volunteers.
