Anyone under 18 is eligible to participate in the free grab-n-go lunch program at Brownsville Area Middle School.
The program, which is currently underway, runs Monday through Friday until Aug. 7.
Students do not have to live in Brownsville Area School District to get the free lunch and breakfast for the next day.
Drive-by pick-up is available in front of the middle school gymnasium, located at 3 Falcon Drive, Brownsville from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Friday pickup will include meals for Saturday and Sunday.
Each day a participant wants to pick up a meal, they need to call 724-785-2155, ext. 2507, by 9:30 a.m.
