A free program at the Uniontown YMCA aims to help those 60 and over manage chronic pain.
The Chronic Pain Self-Management Program (CPSMP), sponsored by the SWPA Area Agency on Aging, helps participating learn skills to cope with the symptoms and explores life changes that can be made.
The program begins Tuesday, March 23, and continues every Tuesday through April 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The interactive workshops, developed by Stanford University for people 60 years of age or older living with a chronic condition, are entitled, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain.” Funding for the program is provided through the state Department of Aging.
Subjects covered during the sessions include techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance; appropriate use of medications; nutrition; decision making; communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals, and how to evaluate new treatments.
Each participant who completes the program receives a copy of the companion book, Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Pain, along with an audio CD, Moving Easy Program.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Call 724-438-2584 for more information or to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.