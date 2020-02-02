An 18th century musket made along the banks of the Monongahela River in Fayette County at the behest of one of the region’s most notable historical figures has returned home to its origin.
The Friendship Hill Association presented the National Park Service with the historical artifact, which has ties to Albert Gallatin, in a ceremony held Saturday morning at Friendship Hill National Historic Site in Springhill Township.
“This is a very significant piece of the Gallatin story,” said Brian Reedy, chief of interpretation and site manager at Friendship Hill. “We’re very grateful to the Friendship Hill Association to provide the financial means of procuring this artifact.
“It is a very significant gift to the American people.”
The musket was made under the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Arms Procurement Act of 1797, which authorized the procurement of 20,000 muskets to supply commonwealth militia units.
According to Reedy, the gun was produced at New Geneva under a state contract awarded to Gallatin, who would later serve as U.S. Secretary of the Treasury under Presidents Jefferson and Madison. Gallatin was awarded the only contract offered to manufacturers west of the Alleghenies. He would hire a local gun-maker to fulfill the contract.
A Charleville Pattern .69 caliber flintlock militia musket, the gun was one of approximately 1,200 manufactured by Melchior Baker of Fayette County, circa 1799. Of the muskets made in New Geneva, fewer than 10 are known to exist today, said Reedy.
“It is a very rare piece,” Reedy said. “To have one that was actually made about a mile from here coming back is a rare treat.”
Reedy said a marking under the gun’s lock reads “MB” for Melchior Baker.
The Friendship Hill Association recently acquired the musket with accompanying bayonet from a Missouri auction house, Ancestry Guns of Columbia, for a negotiated price of $4,250.
“When we were able to find out about the existence of this particular gun, we were thrilled,” said Endicott Reindl, Friendship Hill Association treasurer.
“To be able to bring back original pieces to Fayette County, to this historic site, is a major part of our mission because these types of finds are significant parts of history for us locally. We are most concerned with preserving our local history because that’s how we know who we are and where we’ve come from.”
The Friendship Hill Association was founded in 1981 to work in cooperation with the park service to preserve and operate Friendship Hill National Historic Site.
“Things like this need to be shared,” said Reindl. “It’s one thing to have it in someone’s private collection, it’s another for it to be in the hands of the people and have it on display.
“It’s all of our history and it’s something to be proud of. That’s why we wanted to move quickly and make this happen,” he said.
At the ceremony, officials signed a deed of gift acknowledging transfer of the musket to the National Park Service collection.
“The musket is in exceptionally good shape. It has been repaired, but it does retain a good bit of its original material,” said Reedy.
The musket will be sent to the park service’s Harpers Ferry Center in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., for conservation and then return to Friendship Hill National Historic Site to be displayed.
