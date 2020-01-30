The Friendship Hill Association will present the National Park Service with an 18th century musket that has ties to Albert Gallatin in a ceremony at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at Friendship Hill National Historic Site in Springhill Township.
“It’s part of this culture of Western Pennsylvania,’’ said the Rev. George Relic, of Masontown, FHA president. “It was manufactured here for the militia but anyone interested in shooting sports would enjoy it.’’
The gun is a Charleville Pattern .69 caliber flintlock militia musket, manufactured by Melchior Baker of Fayette County, circa 1797-98 that FHA acquired from Ancestry Guns of Columbia, Missouri for a negotiated price of $4,250.
FHA explained the musket was made under the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Arms Procurement Act of 1797, which authorized the procurement of 20,000 muskets.
The NPS reported in a release that the contract was to produce muskets, bayonets, cartridge boxes and broadswords to supply Pennsylvania militia units defending the Commonwealth.
Gallatin, whose would serve as U.S. Secretary of the Treasury under Presidents Jefferson and Madison, was awarded the only contract offered to manufacturers west of the Alleghenies. Gallatin subcontracted to Baker, who produced about 1,200 muskets. Of these, perhaps only 10 are known to exist.
“Gallatin’s desire was to develop a strong local economy and this musket was a direct result of his efforts to make an economic powerhouse of the frontier,’’ said Relic, who noted Gallatin’s other efforts included glassworks, a distillery, winery and a boat yard. “I don’t think many people know that about him, and I hope he can be remembered for that.’’
A brief program in the Gallatin mansion, will include a signing of Deed of Gift acknowledging transfer to the National Park Service collection. The ceremony will include remarks by Brian Reedy, chief of interpretation and site manager, and Endicott Reindl, of Greensburg, FHA treasurer.
Guests will be welcome to view the musket. Light refreshments will be available.
Admission to the event is free. The Gallatin House is handicap accessible with restrooms that are open to the public.
Friendship Hill is located along Route 166 between New Geneva and Point Marion. The NPS noted Route 166 is closed for repairs between Point Marion and Friendship Hill, but the park can be easily reached by following the marked detour through Smithfield.
The Friendship Hill Association was founded in 1981 to work in cooperation with the park service to preserve and operate Friendship Hill National Historic Site. Visit FHA on Facebook and the Friendship Hill Historic Site at www.nps.gov/frhi.
