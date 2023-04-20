The grand opening of a Frisbee Golf course was held last week at Wharton Township Park. Players can toss frisbees into nets over the nine-hole course. Pictured (from left) are Mike Mandel, Bruderholf community; Jimmy Dean, resident; Brian VanSickle, township supervisor; Will Mow, course designer from the Bruderholf community; Matt Spaw, resident; and Adam Hull, president of the Mountain Area Ball League.
