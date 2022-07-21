The Fayette County Fair marked a half-century as a showcase for agriculture, as speakers recalled the fair's humble origins as a three-day event hosted in tents on the campus of the county home to its current status as Fayette's biggest community event. "Whether you've been here all 50 years or this is your first visit, welcome to our 50th celebration," said fair board president Bill Jackson during the ceremony, which took place late afternoon Sunday, Aug. 1, 2004, in the Fiddler's Building.
"This is a big milestone," said Jackson during a preview luncheon.
Speakers paid tribute to county agent Rex Carter and "a group of progressive farmers" who took the initiative in 1955 to organize the first fair held in South Union Township at the Fayette County Home farm Aug. 11-13, 1955.
A special commemorative book noted events included competition for capons, crop and grains, flowers, dairy cattle, home economics, produce, sheep, swine, beef cattle and honey. Entertainment included several contests for tractor pulling, fiddlers, kitchen band as well as a square dance. The book also noted, "The last day events of tractor driving and plowing contest were canceled, and emergency evacuation of the site was made due to Hurricane Connie."
The fair moved to Burgess Field in Georges Township near the site of the Fayette County Area Vocational-Technical School in 1956 and remained there until the move in 1958 to its permanent home along Route 119 in Dunbar Township. Today's fair is a 10-day event that includes musical entertainment such as country music stars and local bands; family shows like Nancy's Racing Pigs and Outdoor Arena events that include demolition derbies and monster trucks. The fair averages 85,000 paid attendance each year of fairgoers who come for a variety of reasons. But, always, agriculture remains the focus of the fair.
"All fairs are unique, but they have one thing in common - agriculture," Krystal Rose McCracken of Westmoreland County, who was the 2004 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen, told the crowd that attended the 50-year ceremony.
The ceremony honored present and past fair board members, county and state officials and representatives from other fairs who came to celebrate this milestone.
Beverly Gruber, president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, commented, "Your fair has a wonderful history, a very active board and has had an impact on the state association."
Special mention was made of the 50-year celebration committee, whose members organized a special exhibit on display throughout the fair in the Youth Building that includes photographs, ribbons, trophies, scrapbooks and memorabilia. Fairgoers also had an opportunity to buy a commemorative book and a copy of a special video shown in the display.
Speakers also noted the dedication of all the people involved in making the Fayette County Fair work throughout the years.
"We celebrate the hope and faith of many people - generations who stuck with it," said the Rev. J. Edward McCullough, pastor of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Dunbar, in his invocation.
In a segment where people were invited to share their memories, Nancy Herring, who's attended all 50 fairs, told the crowd: "I think our Fayette County Fair is an example of what volunteers can do. Nobody shrugged their job."
Jackson, in his remarks, also noted the hard work of volunteers, commenting, "The hours are often long, and pay doesn't exist. But even if nine out of 10 people come up to you with a criticism and one person comes up and says, 'Thank you. This was wonderful.' - it makes it all worthwhile."
John Creighton, who served as county agent from 1956-63, shared a newspaper clipping from the first livestock auction held in 1960 that reported $7,516 worth of animals were sold by the 4-H youths. In comparison, last year's gross sales were $199,723.
County agent Don Fretts, a native of Westmoreland County, noted his home county's fair also started in the same year, and while he showed in Westmoreland, he was often a visitor to the Fayette County Fair.
Emcee Jimmy Roach of FROGGY Radio noted: "There's very little in life that is the same as it was in 1955 except the fair, and it's comforting."
Talking about the anniversary and how far the fair has come, Jackson said, "It means thanking a lot of people who preceded us and built the foundation. ...We're trying to keep it going."
The ceremony included the reading of proclamations by Fayette County Commissioner Angela M. Zimmerlink, state Rep. James Shaner, as well as Roach, who listed proclamations from the state House and Senate as well as the U.S. House and Senate.
Kristi Rooker, 2004 Fayette County Fair Queen, led the Pledge of Allegiance while Kelly Victor, 1994 Fayette County Fair Queen, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner.' Fireworks were set for 9:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Sunday's attendance appeared higher than usual, with Jackson contributing this to a combination of events: the 50-year ceremony, an appearance by the popular Povertyneck Hillbillies, motocross in the Outdoor Arena and good weather.
A report from the office said that more than 6,000 people had entered the fairgrounds before 4 p.m.
Vice president Andy Sholtis noted the fair association made many improvements, including repaving the roads, painting buildings and erecting new signs.
The fair is retaining its one-price admission this year, buoyed by its successful 2003 debut. The fair experienced an increase of 15,000 in paid visitation to bring paid attendance figures to 85,000.
Tickets were available at the gate for $8, entitling the fairgoers to admission to all shows and buildings throughout the fair as well as all mechanical rides at the carnival, run by Powers Great American Midways, Inc. The exception is pony rides and games at the carnival.
But early bird admission was offered for $6 daily until 4 p.m. In addition, advance tickets could be bought at a discount at various locations, including the Fayette County Fair office.
"We were amazed at how many advance tickets we sold last year," said Jackson of the 2003 numbers. "We printed up 5,000 initially, and we had to go back and reprint them a couple of times."
The one-price admission means the fair can no longer book big-name entertainment, but Jackson reminded people that country star Kenny Chesney played here before he was well known.
Lucinda Baron Robbins of Penn State Cooperative Extension explained how the fair affects the county economically, pouring $650,000 into the community and providing jobs and opportunities for businesses and community groups. It also educates the public about the significance of agriculture.
"The Fayette County Fair is important to both tourism and economic development within Fayette County," she said.
