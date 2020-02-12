The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Ryan Anderson, Mia Baranowski, Josie Bittner, Enzo Fetsko, Hannah Geary, Dillon Graham, Cole Kendall, Gianna Kolencik, Elizabeth Kozel, Isaiah Krizner, An Le, Mike Li, Morgan Motycki, Josephine Pindro, Ryan Rusko, Lauren Tomasko
High honors: Jenna Croftcheck, Harrison Gentile, Eli Haky, Haodong Winston Lian, Zihan Henry Lin, Adam Mucha, Maria Ruggieri, Echo Shaffer, Madison Willson
Honors: Hannah Hampshire, Elizabeth John, Jacob Mariotti, Rebecca Perkins, Anna Pilla, Gayle Pokol, Damon Wang
Grade 11
Highest honors: Zachary Allamon, Ava Fetsko, Sophia Gaggiani, Caroline Konieczny, Taylor Ramsey, Sophia Solomon, Matti Trimbath
High honors: Jordyn Schock, Kennedi Stockey
Honors: Jonathan Buckel, Nathan Gerbi, Anthony Shinkle
Grade 10
Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Faith Casteel, Ty Croftcheck, Makenzie Garred, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Jeramy O’Wade, Kharisma Zylka
High honors: Benjamin Costello, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Olivia Martin, Morgan Sandzimier, Katie Shinkle, Cullen Verbus
Honors: Kaitlin Koresko, Evan Reese
Grade 9
Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Gracie Rodriguez, Travis Skovira, Maia Stevenson, Colin Truran
Honors: Aaron Garsteck, Christian Stockey, Benjamin Tinkey
Grade 8
Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Thomas Kolencik, Kiersten Morgan-Locke
High honors: Samuel Knapp, Tessa O’Nell, Courtney Papinchak
Honors: Ean Glad, Halee Hart, William Schwarz
Grade 7
Highest honors: Giana Holonich
High honors: Ethan Harner, Alexander Hilling
Honors: Sophia Albert
