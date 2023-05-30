Geibel Catholic High School held its Baccalaureate Mass and commencement ceremony on Monday, May 22.
Twenty-two graduates received their diplomas.
Emily Manack of Mount Pleasant was the class valedictorian. She also received the Social Studies Award and the French Award. Manack is a member of the National Honor Society, the French Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society, and student council president. She will be attending Carnegie Mellon University where she plans to major in global studies. Through the College in High School Program, Manack earned 35 college credits. She also received highest academic honors all four years at Geibel Catholic.
She is the daughter of Jack and Lisa Manack.
Maia Stevenson of Uniontown was the class salutatorian. She also received the Geibel Catholic Alumni Award and the St. Albert the Great Science Award. Stevenson is a member of the Geibel Catholic chapter of the National Honor Society and French Honor Society. She will be attending Duquesne University where she plans to major in forensic science and law. Through the College in High School Program, Stevenson earned 37 college credits. She also received highest academic honors all four years at Geibel Catholic.
She is the daughter of Dr. Justin and Melissa Stevenson.
