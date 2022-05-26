Geibel Catholic High School held its Baccalaureate Mass and commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
The Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, bishop of the Greensburg Diocese, presided and delivered the homily for the Mass. Twenty-eight graduates received their diplomas, including five students who are children of Geibel Catholic Alumni.
Kharisma Zylka was the class valedictorian. She will be major in psychology and criminology, law, and society. She also plans to play golf. Zylka has received various academic awards including the Ben Carson Scholarship. Through the College in High School Program, she has earned 30 college credits. Zylka was recognized as a Highest Academic Honors student from 7-12 grade.
Alexandra Caldwell was the class salutatorian. Caldwell also received the Geibel Catholic Alumni Award. She will be attending Slippery Rock University where she plans to major in psychology with a concentration in neuroscience. Through the College in High School Program, Caldwell has earned 27 college credits. She has received Highest Academic Honors all 4 years at Geibel Catholic.
Morgan Sandzimier was awarded the Geibel Catholic Spirit Award. Sandzimier will be attending Duquesne University and plans to study Theatre Arts. Through the College in High School Program, she has earned 26 college credits.
Tatum Lucero was awarded the Principal’s Leadership Award. Lucero will be graduating third in her class. She plans on attending Point Park University where she will play soccer. Lucero will enter college with 24 credit earned through the College in High School Program. She was recognized as Highest Academic Honors student all 4 years at Geibel Catholic.
