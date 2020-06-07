Members of the Geibel Catholic High School Class of 2020 are slated to receive their diplomas at a ceremony on July 23.
Josephine H. Pindro has been named valedictorian and Morgan M. Motycki has been named salutatorian. Ryan T. Rusko received the Geibel Alumni Award.
Pindro is the daughter of Jeffrey and Lori Pindro of Jumonville. She is member of St. Mary Nativity Parish in Uniontown and has earned highest honors all four years at Geibel Catholic.
She is the president of student council and a member of the National Honor Society and French National Honor Society. She also a member of Mu Alpha Theta (math honor society) and a member of the Penn State 4.0 Club. She served on the Christmas dance committee and prom committee. Pindro has been a member of the girls’ soccer team, cross country team and track team. She participated in Geibel Catholic’s spring musical for three years, and has volunteered for two years at St. Rita parish pancake breakfasts.
She has received the Science Award from the Challenge Program and the Herald-Standard S.T.E.A.M Award for engineering. She is the recipient of the Lulu A. Dudley Scholarship and the Fayette Veterans Advocacy Association Scholarship. She was honored with the President’s Award for Educational Achievement. She was also named a national first-place winner in the 2020 creative writing contest sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French. Josephine was a Seton Hill Women in Science Award recipient for chemistry and received the Geibel Catholic Physics Award. She received the Survey of French Literature Award and the Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Award from Geibel Catholic High School.
This fall, Pindro will participate in the 2+2 program at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, where she will pursue a degree in industrial engineering.
Motycki is the daughter of John and Susan Motycki of Charleroi, and is a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Donora. She earned highest honors all four years at Geibel Catholic.
Motycki is the secretary of the National Honor Society and the senior class representative of student council. She is a member of the Penn State 4.0 Club, the SADD club, Christmas dance committee and prom committee. She was captain of the girls’ soccer team for two years.
She is the recipient of the John Buberniak Jr. Memorial scholarship and was named a five-year Carson Scholar. She also received the Sister Lucy Chemistry award.
She volunteers at local food banks, church functions, and has traveled on week-long mission trips to Gary, West Virginia; Pittsburgh and Jacksonville, Ohio.
Morgan will attend Penn State University in the fall.
Rusko, the senior class president, is the son of Dave and Kim Rusko of Uniontown, and a parishioner of Saint Mary Nativity Parish in Uniontown.
The Geibel Alumni Award is presented yearly to the most outstanding senior student who has given evidence of total dedication to the development of personality, talents, aptitudes, social skills, service to the school, example to the student body, and of a distinct and genuine Catholic attitude and spirit.
Rusko is treasurer of the National Honor Society, and was a member of the soccer team, cross country team and track team. He was the volleyball manager and did the film for the boys’ basketball team. He was a member of the French National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, spring musical, chamber ensemble, Showstoppers, pep band, stage crew, SADD, Yearbook, Art Club, Christmas dance committee and prom committee.
In addition to the Geibel Alumni award, Ryan was also awarded Burchinal Family Endowment Scholarship, the Herald-Standard Art S.T.E.A.M Award, Excellence in Art award, Excellence in Music award, Outstanding Service and Dedication Award, Geibel Spirit Award, and the Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati Award.
In the fall, Rusko plans to attend Pace University in New York City.
Addressing graduates during the ceremony will be Lt. Col. John P. “Jack” Murtha, a 1993 Geibel graduate. Murtha, who holds a juris doctor from Notre Dame University, is the staff judge advocate for the 171st Air Refueling Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in Pittsburgh.
Prior to his appointment, Murtha served nine years on active duty in the Air Force. He was initially assigned to the 320th Missile Squadron at F.E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne, Wyoming as a nuclear launch officer. He next transitioned to the acquisition engineer career field, developing modeling and simulation programs at Hanscom AFB in the Boston area. During that assignment, Murtha spent five months in Guantanamo Bay assisting with administrative review boards of detainees captured in post 9/11 combat operations. This exposure to the military legal system prompted him to attend law school after separating from the Air Force. He joined the Army Sustainment Command Office of Counsel in Rock Island, Illinois as a contract attorney with a specialty in intellectual property following graduation. He relocated his family to Western Pennsylvania in 2018 after assuming the Staff Judge Advocate position at the 171st ARW.
Lt Col Murtha released his first book, “The Hunny Bunny: A Young Girl’s Life with a Congenital Heart Defect,” in 2017.
The memoir chronicled his eldest daughter’s 10-month struggle with a severe heart condition.
