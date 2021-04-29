“Generation,” St. Vincent College’s student-run literary and art magazine, will hold a virtual launch party and open-mic reading at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, over Zoom.
Writers and artists featured in the issue will read and discuss their work and attendees will receive a print copy of the magazine.
The issue was co-edited by Irina Rusanova, who graduated from St. Vincent College in December 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in English, and Julia Snyder, a senior English and communication double major.
“This issue of ‘Generation’ comes into the world, as so many pieces of literature and art do, at a time of darkness, uncertainty and hope,” they wrote in the editors’ note at the beginning of the magazine, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that enveloped the entire process of publishing the 2020-21 issue.
The 2020-21 issue is the second to include work by St. Vincent College alumni, and the first to include that work in print. The 2019-20 issue was published as an e-book and circulated online, but never made it to print due to the onset of the pandemic.
This year also marks the launch of magazine’s website, which will feature work from each issue in digital form and allow the magazine’s student staff to share the publication more easily with a wider audience. The website will launch at the same time as the 2020-21 issue, on May 13.
To RSVP for the launch or receive a physical copy of Generation, visit https://bit.ly/3sTyANN.
