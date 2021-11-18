Lydia Muller Gentile of Uniontown celebrated her 101st birthday on Nov. 17.
Gentile was born in Anoka, Nebraska. She began her career as secretary for the County Agent in Butte, Nebraska, and later worked for the Department of the Army at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., from 1940 until 1954. She was promoted to director of personnel in the casualty branch.
Gentile served on the St. Therese Parish Council and developed the Highland Village in South Union Township with her husband, Charlie. After his death, she founded the St. Therese Bereavement Support Program in 1992, which is today Stepping Stones Bereavement Support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.