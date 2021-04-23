Two Fayette County municipalities were awarded a combined $304,900 in funding for projects to enhance recreational opportunities for area residents.
German Township received a $225,000 grant to construct the first phase of a municipal park at 208 Edenborn Road, several miles from the Browns Run Trail along the Monongahela River.
The construction will include site preparation, construction of sidewalks, installation of picnic tables and playground equipment, and fencing for the neighborhood park, which will be particularly targeted to toddlers and younger children.
“Combined with the Brown’s Run Trail, the County’s German Masontown Park, and the proposed neighborhood park, this region will be greatly served by an abundant amount of recreational opportunities,” said state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township.
Wharton Township in Philipsburg received $79,900 to construct additional restroom facilities at the Municipal Park located on Elliotsville Road just behind the Municipal Complex Building.
“These local parks are so meaningful to our communities here in Fayette County. Comfort in recreation leads to a better sense of overall wellness and well-being; an investment in recreation is an investment in better health,” said state Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Uniontown, who announced the grants this week along with Stefano.
The grants were awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) under its Watershed and Restoration Program and Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program. The program is funded with money assessed by the Commonwealth through the state’s Impact Fee, which is paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers.
