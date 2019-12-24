Total: $25,747.40
Goal: $15,000
The Herald-Standard’s 2019 Give-A-Christmas campaign has far exceeded its goal for this year’s holiday fund.
With more than $25,000 in donations to benefit the Salvation Army, generous contributions by donors will help many families right here in western Pennsylvania throughout the year.
“You gave more than $10,000 more than we were hoping for. We are so elated with the response from our community members and former residents who gave so graciously to our campaign this year,” said Sparkle, the Christmas star, who serves as the campaign mascot. “We were hoping to reach our goal, but to surpass it just shows how wonderful our neighbors are as well as those who have roots in the area.”
Each year, the campaign begins on Thanksgiving day, and runs until a few days before Christmas. But because Thanksgiving fell so late in the month of November, the campaign lost valuable days. Donors, however, didn’t let the shortened time to give get in the way as they recognized the need and the donations started to flow in quickly, ultimately helping the Herald-Standard reach its goal days before the deadline.
“The kindness and generosity will help so many in the community,” Sparkle said.
The latest donations came from: Lucy David of Uniontown, “in memory of my husband Simon (Junebug) David, and the David and Van Sickle families”; Anastasia Thomas and Ted Mincer of Uniontown, “in memory of our parents, Marie and Frank Cenky, Inez and Edward Mencer, also my brother William Cenky. In honor of and memory of all the troops and veterans who served to help keep our peace and freedom”; Thomas and Linda Riley of Connellsville; Virginia Shutok of Uniontown, “God’s love and blessings to all and a very Merry Christmas”; James and Elma Sokol of Perryopolis; Carl Rossi of Henrico, Virginia, “in memory of Ms. Anne Sages”; anonymous, Masontown; Charles and Mary Yarris of Uniontown, “in memory of our son Vincent Yarris and grandson Drew Yarris”; Kenneth Rockwell of Uniontown; Frank and Nancy Cetera of Chestnut Ridge; Pam Pontorero and Mickey Bezjak, “in loving memory of family and friends”; Menallen School, Uniontown.
“We can’t thank you enough for generously donating to the campaign this year,” said Sparkle. “It is such a great feeling to live among so many giving people. We wish you great happiness and health in the new year.”
