Total: $14,224.40
Goal: $15,000
With the Give-A-Christmas deadline just a day away, Herald-Standard readers have contributed generously so that the 2019 is nearly met. The new total stands at $14,224.40
“Wow! I’m so happy! That’s terrific,’’ shouted Sparkle, the Christmas star, who is campaign mascot. “We are collecting until noon on Dec. 20 – that’s just a short time away and I know we can reach our goal of raising $15,000 to help the Salvation Army serve people in our neighborhoods! Won’t you, please, help us make that goal?’’
The contributions included a very generous donation from Christopher Baugh, of Northern Sky Research LLC, Belmont, Massachusetts, who sent a letter simply wishing everyone “Merry Christmas,’’ but noted that he grew up in Uniontown.
“How wonderful! Thanks you so much to Christopher and all our other donors,’’ said Sparkle. “We appreciate all your help!’’
The latest donors also include Van Swearingen, in memory of loved ones, Fayette County; L.C. and Joan Conrad, Uniontown; Robert and Marlene Reagan, Smithfield; Daniel and Racine Partyka, in memory of Lester and Bibbit Mann, Joseph and Lillian Partyka and grandson Cory, Uniontown.
Susie Morris, in loving memory of Dennis J. Morris, Dunbar; anonymous, in loving memory of Wendell and Betty Townsend, Uniontown; anonymous, Uniontown; Lydia Nypaver, Uniontown; Shirley Peccon, in memory of Thomas Peccon and Frank Peccon, Uniontown.
GUC Lodge 81 members, Uniontown; anonymous, McClellandtown; Audrey and Tracy Rummell, Brownsville; Dorothy Williams and Brenda Merritt, in memory of Jerry Merritt, Wilfred Williams and Vaughn Watson, Royal and Star Junction; Irene Dillow, “in memory of my husband Bruce Dillow,’’ Uniontown.
Carolyn Coughenour, in memory of Charles Coughenour and Terry Brozik, Smithfield; Allison Christian Church, Allison; Sandra Howell, “in memory of my husband Dee Howell,’’ Smithfield; Bernice Sesler, Smithfield; John and Diane Hughes, Chalk Hill; Betty Barnes, “in memory of my parents Charles and Ruth Lowry, husband Charles Barnes and brothers and sister, Uniontown; Betty Gaydos, Uniontown.
The James Nypaver Jr. Family, in loving memory of Bernard, Eldora, Glenn, Terry and Karen Anderson, James Sr. and Cody Nypaver, Uniontown; Wesley and Carol Boyle, in memory of Scott Sibula, Love Mom, Wes and Lou,’’ Brownsville; Bob and Pat Payne, “in memory of our parents Kenny and Mollie Payne, Don and Eleanor Landman and our brothers-in-law Gene Payne and Lloyd Maust Jr., May God bless each and everyone this Christmas and every day in the New Year with his wonderful presence,’’ Masontown; Giuseppe Mazzini Lodge 231 Uniontown Sons of Italy, Uniontown.
Donations will be accepted until noon Dec. 20. The grand total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
Donors can mail contributions to Give-A-Christmas, c/o Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, PA 15401 or bring them to the Herald-Standard office in Uniontown from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Dec. 19 and until noon Dec.20. Red Sparkle cups will be placed in stores that sell the Herald-Standard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.