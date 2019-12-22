Total: $24,911.40
Goal: $15,000
The Give-A-Christmas total now stands at $24,911.40, far exceeding the goal of $15,000 as Herald-Standard readers generously give to this holiday fund that benefits the Salvation Army.
“This is far beyond my expectations!’’ exclaimed Sparkle, the Christmas star, who is campaign mascot. “Thank you so much for your generosity and kindness. We appreciate each and every one of these donations. They will go far to help the Salvation Army serve our neighbors.’’
The latest donations included very generous contributions from Michael Hrebenar from Sugar Land, Texas, who gave, “in memory of our parents Fred and Anne Lechner, Martin and Sophie Hrebenar;’’ Ruby M. McKnight, of Smithfield; Fayette Board of Realtors as well as Farmington Bethel Church, who sent a letter saying, “May God’s blessings be upon everyone who benefits from this.’’
Other donors included Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church, “Wishing all a blessed 2020,’’ High House; Carol Sheehan, “in memory of our Gaga from her great-grandchildren,’’ Smithfield; Kenny and Joey Meadows, Uniontown; Elaine Kessler, in memory of Gery Gmiter, Lillian and Andrew Sedlock, Ray and Anne Kessler, John and Mary Gmiter, Hopwood; Samuel and Deborah Capranica, Uniontown.
Manorettes Bowling League, Ohiopyle; Bill and Joyce Hughes, in memory of Fred and Emily Giachetti, Charles A. Hughes Sr., Jody Menni (Hughes), Allison; Louise Manchas, “in memory of my husband Joseph R. Manchas,’’ Adah; Kathleen Hockenberry, “in memory of my husband Donald Hockenberry,’’ Fairchance.
Steven A. Botti, Uniontown; wife Ethel and daughter Denise, in memory of Stanley Kronish, McClellandtown; Bonnie L. Frantz, Hopwood; The Mallick Family, in memory of Lee Pascoe and Jason Elwell, Vanderbilt; Mary Savona, in memory of Anna “Bubba’’ Mattey, Brownsville; Jim and Becky O’Neil, Uniontown.
Lillian Yanik, “in honor of my grandchildren and great-grandchildren,’’ Brownfield; Gregory and Michael Bokoch, in memory of Sgt. Eric Hull, G. Phil and Command Sgt. Major Diana Palya Bokoch US Army Retired;’’ James and Mary Porter, in memory of two lifelong friends Tully and Julia, East Millsboro.
Tom and Scarlet Baxter, “in memory of our parents Charles and Jean Baxter, Joe and Mary Danton,’’ Gibbon Glade; Glenn and Sherry Bryner, “in honor of our grandchildren Benjamin and Cheyenne Jordan,’’ Lemont Furnace, anonymous, Adah; Jane Spade, “In honor of my wonderful grandchildren,’’ Farmington; Charlotte Miller, in memory of my husband Lee Miller who passed away April 17, 2019,’’ Fairchance.
“Herald-Standard readers are so kind and caring,’’ said Sparkle. “Thanks again for all these donations.’’
Any late donations will be included, and a final total will be announced in the Christmas Eve edition of the Herald-Standard.
