1. Fayette County Cultural Trust wins award
The Pennsylvania Downtown Center announced the winners for their 2020 Townie Awards in December, and in the category of “Public Space Improvement”, Downtown Connellsville, an initiative of Fayette County Cultural Trust, won for “Connellsville Public Art – Leading the Way”.
The public-art project that took top honors consisted of three murals painted on three sides of the Italian Social Club building along Crawford Avenue in the city.
Daniel Cocks, the executive director of the trust, said the building was selected because it’s only a block away from the Great Allegheny Passage.
Pittsburgh artist Jeremy Raymer was picked to paint the murals, which included a train station for one side, a mural of coke works for another side, and because the building was owned by the Italian Social Club, an Italian dinner scene on the front of the building.
Cocks said the award helps to bring attention to Connellsville as a great place to invest, shop and stay.
It was the second state award the trust won as it was awarded the 2017 Community Enhancement Award for the work done at the Connellsville Canteen WWII Museum.
-Mark Hofmann
2. Brownsville completes veterans’ memorial
The Brownsville Area Military Honor Roll Committee dedicated a memorial honoring local veterans in Snowden Square Park in Brownsville on Nov. 14, just three days after Veteran’s Day.
Five monuments stand in the park to commemorate the men and women from the Brownsville area who were killed or went missing in action during their service in World War I, World War II, Korean War or Vietnam War. About 300 engraved bricks surround the monuments, bearing the names of U.S. veterans and current service members. In the center stands the American flag.
Denny Falsetto, chairman of the committee, said the project took five years to complete, including fundraising efforts and the labor that went into the project.
During the dedication, committee members and others in the community who were involved spoke about the memorial and those it honors. Brownsville Mayor Ross Swords presented the committee with a certificate of recognition.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, attended the event, saying she was happy the work in the community paid off.
“Now, everyone in this community can think of all of the folks who paid the ultimate sacrifice as they gather at this park,” Snyder said.
-Holly Hendershot
3. A legend leaves us
Connellsville said goodbye this year to one of their local legends with the death of “Mr. Trombone,” Harold Betters.
Betters passed away at the age of 92 in his home in October.
His daughter, Cheryl Betters Kelly, said other than being the best father someone could have, Betters was very generous to people in his hometown of Connellsville.
He had performed locally and regionally over the years with the Harold Betters Quartet.
Betters was known around the world for his musical performances on the trombone, which opened up a myriad of opportunities. He shared the stage with Louis Armstrong, Ramsey Lewis, Al Hirt and Slide Hampton during his career. He also toured with Ray Charles, frequented the “Merv Griffin” and “Mike Douglas” television shows and appeared on the “Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson.
Kelly said the outpouring of love for and memories of her father on Facebook offered the family comfort.
-Mark Hofmann
4. Hayden’s Heroes
This year, Jennifer Field, an officer with Uniontown City Police, founded an organization focused on small acts of kindness to honor the memory of her 11-year-old Hayden, who was killed in a car crash in 2019.
Hayden’s Heroes carries out the young boy’s legacy as a kind and caring person. She received letters from Hayden’s classmates at Connellsville Area Middle School talking about the kindness he showed.
“The world changed when Hayden walked these halls,” wrote one classmate. “Then the world changed when he didn’t.”
Since the start of the organization, Hayden’s Heroes has inspired good works among friends and neighbors, such as mowing someone’s grass, pulling weeds or bringing them groceries. After pandemic restrictions are lifted, Field wants to hold an event every month to do and encourage acts of kindness.
Hayden’s Heroes has also donated money to organizations such as the Connellsville Area Community Ministries Food Bank and handed out 60 gift baskets to spread cheer around Fields birthday.
“We want people, children especially, to change their way of thinking and learn to be proactive, to learn acceptance and caring for others and recognize that small acts of kindness can be good, both for giving and receiving,” said Field.
-Holly Hendershot
5. First date rescue
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Isaiah Angeli, 25, of Quantico, Virginia saved a 13-year-old girl from the Youghiogheny River on May 26 while he was on his first date with Haley Philips, 28, of Michigan.
The two connected on a dating app and decided to meet at Ohiopyle State Park because of its location halfway between them. While they were walking along the river on the Ferncliff Peninsula side, they saw the girl struggling in the river and watched her go over the falls. Angeli emptied his pockets and jumped into the water, while Philips dialed 911.
Angeli swam across the river and grabbed the girl. She hung onto him as he brought her to the shoreline, uninjured.
Philips said she was shaken and crying when she reconnected with Angeli.
“I’m like, ‘You just saved a girl’s life. I don’t think you realize what you just did,’” she said. “It was remarkable that she survived.”
Angeli said he recalled his training from the military, Boy Scouts and life guarding to determine how to rescue the girl.
“It was pretty crazy,” Angeli said. “Typically, on first dates, people just go out to coffee. Here I am, pulling somebody out of the water.”
-Holly Hendershot
6. Memorial honors dedicated deputy coroner
In August 2020, a former chief deputy coroner in Fayette County was remembered at the cemetery where he helped over 200 deceased people in the county find the final resting place.
Following the death of Roger Victor on Aug. 28, 2018, his daughter, Samantha Whoolery, heard from many friends and others who knew her father, suggesting the Fayette County Cemetery be named after Victor.
Victor was the chief deputy coroner for Fayette County for 28 years, but he also maintained the cemetery, making sure it was a place for the poor and forgotten to have a proper burial.
Whoolery learned the county cemetery couldn’t be named after Victor, but the county commissioners gave permission for a memorial to be erected at the cemetery.
After announcing her intentions to raise money for the memorial on social media, Whoolery said donations came in from all over from friends and acquaintances of Victor, and the memorial was dedicated two years following his death.
-Mark Hofmann
7. Professor does 24-hour run for EEUCC
Dr. Julio Palma, professor at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, ran for 24 hours on May 1 to raise funds and awareness for the East End United Community Center. He ended up exceeding his goals by running 110 miles throughout Uniontown and raising more than $8,000.
The funds helped support emergency relief efforts at the Uniontown center, including providing meals and supplies to people in need.
Palma said he felt fortunate to be able to use his passion for running to help raise awareness and funds for EEUCC.
“In these times, the most vulnerable of our communities are the ones that are being affected the most because of this public health crisis and economic crisis,” he said.
Other local runners joined Palma for some of the run and some people who donated also sent notes to encourage the run.
EEUCC Executive Director Keeley Forrestel said they were overwhelmed by the support.
“It really raised some awareness and brought a lot of people in who weren’t familiar with what EEUCC does,” Forrestel said. “Now, they can be a part of something new.”
-Holly Hendershot
8-Firefighters take American Sign Language class
Firefighters attended a special class at the Morrell Volunteer Fire Company in March to teach them how to communicate via American Sign Language to people in emergency situations who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Cindy Hanzes, a certified employment support professional for Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh, taught the five-week class. Hear Fayette, a center for hearing loss assistance and community education in Uniontown, set up the class because Morrell Fire chief Doug Grimm Jr. and treasurer Jennifer Helms reached out to them.
“We had three incidents in 2019 that we weren’t able to communicate with people. Two were emergencies and one was a fire prevention program,” Grimm, of Dunbar Township, explained. “We felt it was something that we should at least learn some basics of.”
About 10 people attended the classes, which included words and phrases firefighters would need to know during an emergency. Hanzes also emphasized practicing the alphabet in sign language to use if they don’t know remember certain words or phrases.
Bill Lowery, an EMT firefighter with the Uniontown Fire Department, said attending the class made him feel more assured.
“Before I would have been nervous if I had to communicate with someone who is deaf,’’ said Lowery. “Now I feel more confident about it.’’
-Holly Hendershot
9. Connellsville opens dog park
Connellsville saw the opening of a long-awaited dog park, which will also serve as a police K-9 training facility, located at Woodruff Park.
The dog park sits on a piece of land outside the softball field that is both easily accessible and visible.
Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln said the city’s recreation board decided to use funds raised from their major fundraiser to install the park, making the $20,000 park funded through fundraising and sponsorships and no taxpayer dollars.
Fencing in the park was installed in 2019, and the city’s public works employees installed the equipment this year.
The K-9 obstacle course was created by Connellsville Police Officer J. Tyler Garlick for K-9 Officer Ambroos.
Lincoln said the obstacle course will be available for Ambroos to use for training and will be available to the public.
The park was scheduled to open in April so the community could use it and offer feedback, but COVID-19 restrictions pushed the opening back to August.
A grand opening is scheduled for the spring of 2021.
-Mark Hofmann
10. Outdoor activities surge
The cabin fever that came with COVID-19 caused an increase in outdoor recreational activities throughout 2020.
When Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order March 16, there was an increase in activities like hiking or bicycling happening at places like Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County.
As many indoor recreational spots were closed, people flocked to the outdoors where social distancing is easily practiced.
Ohiopyle State Park Manager Ken Bisbee said attendance at the park increased by 114% in March, 126% in April and 130% in May.
While outdoor activities at the park like whitewater rafting went down because of social-distancing efforts and many popular outdoor events were canceled, activities like bicycling have increased in trail towns like Connellsville.
Connellsville Mayor Greg. Lincoln said the bike trail has seen a lot of first-time users during the pandemic.
In the later months of 2020, Ohiopyle State Park had attendance 40% higher than most years, having 1.2 million visitors through Oct. 31, which was more than the 900,000 who came to Ohiopyle last year.
-Mark Hofmann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.