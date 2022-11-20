A Uniontown man took second place in the “places” category of the Go Laurel Highlands Photo Contest.
Thomas Bush IV submitted a photo of a wintry day at Forbes State Forest. As a second place winner, Bush will receive $200.
His photo was chosen among more than 700 entries submitted to the contest in the categories of places, people, and plants and animals.
The winners were chosen by the Go Laurel Highlands’ marketing team and professional photographers Brenda Torrey, Paul Wiegman, and Alex Byers, who also serves as the organization’s content and design specialist.
“The annual photo contest ensures Go Laurel Highlands continues to have a library filled with authentic and unique images that capture all the rich experiences and landscapes our region has to offer,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of Go Laurel Highlands. “This year we hosted a private reception for our contest winners. Hearing the stories from each photographer about the image they captured was truly a gift.
“So many wonderful stories behind those beautiful images gave me a renewed appreciation for our photographers.”
Clare Kaczmarek of Latrobe won first place in the “places” category, with a photo of a sunrise photo taken in May at Somerset County’s Baughman Rock Overlook. Carol Saylor of Meyersdale won first place in the “people” category for her shot of her neighbor leaping off a bench at High Point Lake Overlook in Somerset County. Irwin resident Flanna Soliday’s photo of a fox taken at Twin Lakes Park near Greensburg won first in the “plants and animals category.”
