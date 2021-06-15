Several Uniontown Area High School students received scholarships during the school’s May 11 awards ceremony or June 4 commencement. The amount of money issued through scholarships was over $55,000. Those receiving scholarships were:
Karsyn Lucy: Valedictorian Scholarship - Sarah Rogers John Memorial Scholarip donated by Jeraldine John and Family; Bridget White: Salutatorian Scholarship - Jacons Petroleum Products and Exxon Mobil; Aleaha Kegg Glozer: Advanced Vocational Training Scholarship; Amanda Thompson Glozer: Advanced Vocational Training Scholarship, Helen Brice Scholarship; Anna George: The Challenge Program - Community Service, Helen Brice Scholarship, Uniontown Church of Brethren Peace Scholarship; Bridget White: Arthur & Millicent Gabriel Scholarship, UHS c/o 1959 General Scholarship; Brody Smith: Frank L. Muzika Catholic War Vets Scholarship, UHS Hall of Fame Arts, Spring Valley Community Award; Cassidy VanSickle: Hutson Family Community Service Scholarship, Spring Valley Community Award; Catherine Wallace: UHS Senior Girl, Helen Brice Scholarship, Alfred E. & Anna B. Jones Scholarship, Trevor McFadden & DJ Jones Memorial
Elizabeth Ball: Burchinal Family Fund, New Salem VFD Scott Vrabel Memorial; Emma Karchnak: Helen Brice Scholarship; Heidi Anderson UHS c/o 1959 Jerilyn Walters Strohm Memorial; Jacob McNeill: UHS Senior Boy; Jeremy Leasure: UAEA Scholarship; Jimmy Thompson: Challenge Program STEM Award; Jocelyn Jeffreys: Josh Melenke Memorial Award; John Clacko: UHS Faculty Award, Sandra Morrison Budreck Memorial; Josh Miller: Joseph Marcinek Memorial; Karsyn Lucy: Alfred E. & Anna B. Jones Scholarship, Max Nobel Memorial, Dr. William C. Thomas Jr Scholarship, Daniel John Dice Memorial, AMVETS Eleanor Adams Memorial; Keara Hickenbottom: NAACP Dr. F.L. Vaughns Memorial; Kyle Fox: Glozer Advanced Vocational Training Scholarship; Laila Suarez: The Challenge Program - Academic Achievement, Dr. Paul Pipik Scholarship for Health Sciences, Uniontown College Club, Helen Brice Scholarship; Madelyn Myers: Helen Brice Scholarship, Lauren Madison Memorial
Madelyn Velosky: Helen Brice Scholarship, Allen Craft Memorial Scholarship, Uniontown College Club; Matthew Williams: UHS Hall of Fame Academics, Uniontown Lions Club Dolfi Memorial, The Challenge Program - Attendance, Wolford Swimmer Memorial Scholarship; Michael Mercadante: UHS Hall of Fame Athletics, Cody Nypaver Memorial, Disey E. & Rose M. Simon Memorial, Sal Mercadante Memorial; Nathaniel Moody: Daniel John Dice Memorial, Harry Fee Scholarship; Samantha Rosenberger: Darrell L. & Norma R. Uphold Scholarship; Vanessa Fornili: Glozer Advanced Vocational Training Scholarship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.