Great Meadows Garden Club recently hosted the “Alice in Wonderland” flower show and Mad Hatter’s tea party.
Guests entered by going “down the rabbit hole” and found themselves in a wonderland of floral designs, horticulture and crafts. Club members dressed as characters from the book in costumes made by club member Gretchen Wagner. Many guests also came dressed for the event.
Children enjoyed a scavenger hunt, coloring, and hat making, and a photo booth provided fun for the whole family. At the tea party, guests received tea and cookies.
Floral displays were designed around the “Wonderland” theme, and each section depicted some aspect of the story, including an “unbirthday party” on children’s tables, and “down the rabbit hole” fairy gardens. The horticulture and education sections of the show provided information about starting a pollinator garden, wildflowers, home freeze drying, and many floral specimens.
The youth division of the show included children from the East End United Community Center summer program. Elementary students made teacup gardens, and middle school students made fairy gardens for the competition. They also put together an educational board about work the club has done with them in making a community garden along with Penn State Master Gardener help.
The money raised at the free community event will pay for the event itself as well as club projects such as maintenance of the Blue Star memorial at Point Lookout, beautification at the Wharton Township building, garden therapy, and work with the East End United Community Garden and education.
Anyone interested in joining the club can contact its president Martha Alexander at martha.alexander78@ gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.