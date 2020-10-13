The Green Gardeners of Uniontown recently completed their 2020 renovation project with the instillation of a bench at the George C. Marshall Plaza.
The club annually plants flowers throughout downtown Uniontown, and this year enhanced their efforts with the bench, which was placed on Sept. 1.
The renovation was partially funded by $1,000 from the National Garden Club Plant America grant, in conjunction with existing Green Gardener funds and volunteer donations.
All 21 members of the club, along with community volunteers and officials from the City of Uniontown took part in the project.
In addition to the bench, annual plants were added to Marshall Plaza, the 72 large pots on Main Street, six troughs on Church Street and to the Shade Garden and Fireman’s statue on Pittsburgh Street.
An engraved plaque on the bench reads, “In Honor of the Green Gardeners.”
