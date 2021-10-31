Greene Chamber director reflects on hectic year, is excited about future

Melody Longstreth, Greene County Chamber of Commerce executive director, recently reflected on the organization’s achievements and what lies ahead in the near future.
Earlier this month, Greene County commissioners proclaimed October Local Chamber of Commerce Month, honoring the critical role the chamber plays in supporting the needs of the business community and in supporting the county’s continued economic advancement.
“There is a lot for us to be excited about, for the chamber and for area businesses,” said Longstreth, who also works on the county’s COVID-19 Task Force, Greene County Economic Diversification Steering Committee and Rotary Club of Waynesburg. “Our office has been committed to doing everything possible to provide beneficial services, and will continue to do so.”
The office continues to focus on providing information to chamber members on additional funding sources that address the continued stress the pandemic has placed on businesses.
“Our staff is working full-time to promote our members and provide services,” she said.
Recently, the agency added its name to the list of chambers in the region, which support funding for the Build Back Better campaign, a national plan to create jobs, cut taxes and lower costs for working families.
And Longstreth is excited about the Chamber’s annual Christmas parade, which will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the county fairgrounds. The event will once again be a “reverse” parade, which means the units will be stationary and the spectators will travel a route through the fairgrounds to view them.
Collections for the Corner Cupboard Food Bank and Toys For Tots will be accepted during the event.
“We are also organizing our annual Christmas Gift Card and Cash raffle, which features $2,000 in local merchants’ gift cards and gift certificates plus $1,000 in Christmas cash to spend locally,” she said. “The goal of this project is to drive shoppers into our local businesses during the holiday shopping season.”
Longstreth said she is excited to see the chamber beginning to plan its 2022 calendar of events.
“We hope to be able to hold some that have not been able to be held during the pandemic, such as our Trivia Challenge,” she said.
