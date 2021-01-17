Greene County commissioners have approved a contract for a Williamsburg roofing company to replace the roof of the county prison, at a total cost of $229,000.
The awarded low bid, which was approved during the commissioners’ Jan. 7 meeting, was submitted by TRS Roofing Inc. Five other bids were submitted.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the commissioners were at the prison for a quarterly prison board meeting last fall when they were informed by prison staff of issues regarding the roof, including water leakage. That set the plan in motion to begin addressing a roof replacement, and shortly thereafter commissioners began seeking bids for the project, he said.
Now that the contract has been approved, Belding said the next step will include the company submitting the proposed schedule for the beginning phase of the replacement project.
Funding for the project will be paid for through ACT 13 money allotted to the county.
In other business, commissioners approved a request for a one-week, on-site election software training that will be utilized by six people to help the county prepare for future elections.
The training will enable six appointed residents to learn about the county’s software for the ES&S electronic voting machines used in the May primary and November general elections each year.
Belding said the cost of the training, which also includes supplies and equipment, will total $8,500 and will be paid for through a state grant. The training will enable the county to prepare its own ballots for upcoming elections so the county will not have outside programmers, he said.
Commissioners also approved a second county grant agreement for GEMS program funds in the amount of $34,355.59, which is being used to reimburse the county for the purchase of a high-speed electronic scanner that was purchased in early October and used to assist with scanning ballots during the November 2020 election.
Commissioners also approved the donation of eight outdated ballistic vests previously used by the county sheriff’s office to the Greene County Career and Technology Center.
Sheriff Marcus Simms said ballistic vests that are issued to all deputies and security personnel have a working life of five years and cannot be used in an official capacity after that time.
“Many of the vests have since expired and had to be replaced,” Simms said. “We have stored them in our back room attempting to find a new purpose for them. We donated two of the external carriers to search and rescue K9 handlers earlier last year.”
Through speaking with the emergency services instructor Dan Halliday, one of the recipients of the vests for the search and rescue handlers, Simms said Halliday informed him of the need for more police equipment at the Greene County Career and Technology Center for training purposes. The offer to donate the vests was made, and Halliday accepted.
“My office has received multiple donations throughout this past year to include our new K9, side by side and many other donations and I am glad that we have this opportunity to donate and give back to others,” Simms said.
