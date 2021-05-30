One week after announcing the 2021 Greene County Day Camp would be free of charge for registered youths because of donations from area businesses, entities and individuals, county officials provided more details about the donors who made the free camp possible.
Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding said he and Commissioners Betsy McClure and Blair Zimmerman commend the donors for their community spirit.
“Greene County has once again exhibited its tradition of compassionate community involvement,” Belding said in a release issued recently by the Greene County commissioners. “Local businesses and individuals responded in force when it was announced that the county would have to charge for its day camp program due to the current budget crisis.
“In the past, the county’s youth have enjoyed the day camp programs for free and received a discounted rate for the pools,” he added. “However, this summer, because of the incredible outpouring of support, even the cost of swimming has been waived for participating youngsters.”
In addition to a $35,000 contribution from Iron Senergy’s Cumberland Mine to complete the effort to fund the camp and swimming, officials said other local benefactors made significant contributions.
EQT donated $5,000 to the effort in addition to its other contributions to the county recreation department’s programs and facilities. The Greene County Farm Bureau, Greene Together and the United Mine Workers Association 2258 also provided significant contributions, the release states.
Major individual donors to the program included Mary Pruss, Mark Liedecker, William and Patricia Ginsburg, Mike and Shelley Younkin, Bill Wise, Ruth Burnett and Buddy Greco.
Commissioners said in addition to his own donation, Greco organized a group of local business owners whose donations ranged from $600 to $3,000; that group included Baily Insurance Agency, First Federal Savings and Loan, J.D. Enterprises, Waynesburg Moose Lodge, Waynesburg Lions Club, Filtrexx, Scotty’s Pizza, Wilson Tire & Auto, state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, and several anonymous donors.
“It has been a difficult year for everyone including our Greene County families,” McClure said. “Our children have experienced this shuttering like never before in their lifetimes. These generous donations for our youth to attend Summer Day Camp and have fun with their peers at no cost are very gracious and appreciated.
“I am very excited for the summer activities to begin so our children can get back to normal activities outside in a safe, healthy environment,” she continued.
Iron Senergy’s Cumberland Mine also pledged to cover any remaining deficit after the initial public drive to fund the day camps, the release said.
Jeremy Rafferty, land manager for Cumberland Mine, said the company was more than happy to make their donation.
“Iron Senergy’s Cumberland Mine has been a member of this community for 44 years, and we know first-hand how important the Summer Day Camp is to families and kids,” he said. “When we heard about the possibility of families not being able to afford the fee, we knew we had to act quickly and provide assistance to support this program.”
Belding said in addition to the day camp donations, Iron Senergy will be funding substantial operational and aesthetic renovations at Greene County Water Park.
“Greene County is fortunate to have industry partners, like Iron Senergy, as we weather the county’s financial issues and get back on firmer economic ground,” he said. “We value their investment in our youth summer program and swimming pool renovations and look forward to continuing a strong, positive relationship between our communities, industry partners and the county.”
All three of the county pools will open for the season Saturday, June 5. The pools will operate from 12 to 6 p.m. Residents may pre-purchase swimming passes through the county recreation office as a season pass or individual day passes. Daily passes will also be available at the swimming pool.
The day camps will be held at Lions Club Park in Waynesburg, Wana B Park in Carmichaels and Mon View Park in Greensboro and will run from June 21 to July 30. Pre-registration is required for the day camps and slots are limited.
For additional information on the day camps, call the county recreation office at 724-852-5323.
