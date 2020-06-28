Greene County Chamber recognized for work during COVID-19 crisis

The Greene County Chamber of Commerce was recognized by the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals for excellence in service to their business community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chamber Executive Director Melody Longstreth said COVID-19 created a significant deal of uncertainty for her office and for local businesses.
“From the very beginning, our local businesses were confronted with a deluge of information, restrictions, guidelines, etc.,” she said. “It was a very confusing and frightening time for everyone, personally and professionally.”
Longstreth said each person – and each business – faced a unique situation, and needed a unique answer to their concerns and issues.
For businesses, “The most difficult thing facing many, was navigating the application process for federal funding,” Longstreth said.
“Things changed very quickly in the first few weeks, sometimes things changed hourly. And for a small business owner to stay on top of that information while trying to determine what was best for the business and employees was overwhelming,” she said.
Her office’s email overflowed daily with information from a wide variety of sources aimed at helping businesses navigate the pandemic. In the first weeks, chamber employees sat in on numerous webinars to educate themselves, and pass along the best information to their members through eBlasts and Facebook posts.
The office created the “Re-Inventing Greene” reopening package as the county moved from one phase to the next.
“The program provides reopening insight and guidance from trusted sources in addition to local, state and federal resources to help businesses reopen safely; in addition, the packet contains printable signs for customers and employees as they enter or work in the business,” Longstreth said.
In this the green phase, “Member businesses are encouraged to take photos of their business holding the ‘Yes We are Open’ sign from the package and the chamber is promoting those businesses through social media and our eBlasts and eNewsletters.”
Moving forward, Longstreth said, businesses will still need support in many areas.
“Our focus right now is promoting the members as much as possible through various methods. We are still monitoring information and releasing it as it comes to us,” she said. “We have re-worked our monthly ‘Lunch and Learn’ series and renamed it ‘Watch and Learn,’ as it is being presented through Zoom.”
She also encourages county residents and businesses to support other local businesses.
“Through a billboard near I-79 and in partnership with Direct Results, the chamber is promoting to the residents to consider purchasing locally as we move forward,” she said. “It is more important, now more than ever, to shop at a Greene County business for the future of our economic outlook.”
Longstreth stressed that when it came to the negative impact created by COVID-19, local businesses were not alone in the struggle.
“The chamber has been affected much in the same way as many of our member businesses, our physical location was closed, nearly all the employees were laid off and operations were forced into the home,” she said. “During these challenging times, the chamber has opened its services up to all businesses of the county and not just member businesses, because it was the right thing to do.
“As a county, we are all in this together.”
