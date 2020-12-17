COVID-19 could not diminish the Christmas spirit this past weekend, as various holiday events were held throughout the county.
Festivities began on Dec. 4 with the annual Holiday Open House in downtown Waynesburg, presented by Waynesburg Prosperous & Beautiful, and continued on Dec. 5 with more festivities that included the annual Breakfast with Santa event at the fairgrounds presented by the Greene County Department of Recreation and a visit by Santa for children at the Skyview Drive-In in Carmichaels.
Also on Dec. 5, the Greene County Chamber of Commerce presented its 82nd annual Christmas Parade, this year featuring the tradition with a twist – the first ever Reverse Christmas Parade.
To promote safety and adhere to COVID regulations, the event was held at the fairgrounds and units were stationed along a route while residents drove by.
This year’s parade, sponsored by First Energy Foundation, featured 30 stationary displays and 225 vehicles passing through. The displays included Santa and Mrs. Claus, who waved to children while seated on a 1925 American LaFrance Fire Engine.
Many organizations, agencies, businesses and individuals contributed to the parade.
The Waynesburg Rotary Club handled the decorations and set-up for Santa and Mrs. Claus and their elves, who also handed out candy and treat bags to children that included candy sponsored by several local organizations, individuals and businesses, a book for each child from the Early Learning Resource Center and a mug with hot cocoa mix from Washington Health System Greene.
Adults received a candy cane, and dog visitors received a treat donated by Alex and Autumn Lee.
A special holiday music broadcast for units to listen to while on the route was coordinated by WANB Radio and Doug Wilson.
Two eight-foot live blue spruce Christmas trees were given away during the parade, compliments of the Greene County Historical Society and Bells Tree Farm.
Spectators were also able to enjoy music performed by a live band from Crosspoint Church; the Christian Motorcycle Association Highway Soldiers collected 91 toys and $280 in cash donations for the Toys For Tots campaign; and Corner Cupboard Food Bank collected 285 pounds of food and $755 in cash donations for the food bank.
The parade’s Grand Marshall was 2020 Miss Rain Day Alison Blair, who greeted guests in a white carriage from Fred Kiger of Rocky Ridge Acres.
The judged float winners were:
n First Place – Early Learning Resource Center, “Welcome to Whoville.”
n Second place – Waynesburg Scout Troops #1280 and #9280, “Scouting for Santa.”
n Third place – R&D Watters Septic Service, “Merry Christmas from R&D.”
n Most original – State Rep. Pam Snyder and staff, “Buddy the Elf.”
n Most spirit – Lippencott Alpacas, “Christmas with the Alpacas.”
n Best Design – Pennsylvania 140th Volunteers, “A Civil War Christmas.”
The People’s Choice Award was won by Lippencott Alpacas for their float, “Christmas with the Alpacas.”
Also present was Miss Merry Christmas Molly Mylan of Jefferson-Morgan High School.
Melody Longstreth, executive director of the Greene County Chamber of Commerce, said thanks the following for their efforts and contributions in making the 82nd Annual Christmas Parade a success:
FirstEnergy Foundation, the County of Greene, the county’s Parks and Recreation staff and manager Bret Moore, county Sheriff Marcus Simms and the sheriff’s department, the county’s Emergency Management Agency (Richie Policz) and Community Service Program (Mark Ziegler), Rocky Ridge Acres (Fred Kiger), 2020 Miss Rain Day Alison Blair, Waynesburg-Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department (Chief Jeff Marshall), Christian Motorcycle Association Highway Soldiers, David Durbin and Rebecca Cole, WANB Radio and Doug Wilson, 4 Seasons Lawn and Garden, Waynesburg Milling, BeeGraphix, Waynesburg Rotary Club, Corner Cupboard Food Bank, The Perfect Arrangement, Greene County Historical Society and Jefferson Florist.
The Chamber also thanked Waynesburg Lions Club, Waynesburg Giant Eagle, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, state Rep. Pam Snyder, Washington Hospital System-Greene, Early Learning Resource Center, Waynesburg VFW Post 4793 Auxiliary, The FAST Center, Lippencott Alpacas, Sons of the American Legion Post 816, Crosspoint Church, Alex and Autumn Lee, Charleigh Tedrow, Ke’Lani Chun and Kalei’a Chun –(Miss Crucible titleholders) and Molly Mylan.
The Chamber also recognized the many volunteers who assisted, including: Wayne Hart, Sheila Stewart, Doug and Kathy Saesan, Lena Galing, Renee Jones, Tom Kerr, Janice Blair-Martin, Jeff McCracken, MaChal Forbes, Elizabeth Menhart, Barb Wise, Jim Cannon, Stacy Stroman, Mandy Dicken, Brian Longstreth, Lindsey Parks and Brittany Herrington-Tubbs.
Longstreth said the Chamber also thanked all parade entries and spectators for their participation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.