After the Greene County Fair Board announced that the 2020 fair would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a great deal of empathy was shown for youths looking forward to showing and selling their steers and lambs during the fair, before COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
During the public fair board meeting held last month to announce the fair’s cancellation, board members and Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding pledged that something would be held in the near future for those youths who work all year to raise their animals in the hopes of selling them.
That pledge became a reality, as the fair board and the county’s Extension office recently announced that the Greene County Market Steer and Lamb Sale will be held in the fairgrounds’ show barn on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.
Debbie Stephenson, fair board secretary/treasurer, explained that the fair board has been working with the county Extension office, parents of youths wanting to show and sell, the county commissioners and “anyone actively involved with the fair” to come up with a plan to have some event that would benefit those youths.
“Everyone involved knows and understands how hard these kids work all year long to show and sell, so it was really important for us to hold something for them,” she said. “We truly have their best interests at heart, so we’re excited that the sale will happen.”
Stephenson said the Aug. 12 date would have coincided with the week of the fair had COVID-19 not changed things.
“This is for those youths who would normally be showing and selling at the fair, as their market project,” she said.
She added that there will be no resales of the steers and lambs this year, and any businesses, agencies, organizations or individuals interested in attending the sale for the purpose of purchasing animals must pre-register.
Furthermore, each buying entity will only be permitted to send one representative to the sale to assist with social distancing.
“We still absolutely must adhere to all regulations and guidelines regarding COVID-19 to promote the safety, health and well-being of our kids and everyone who will be present,” she said.
The market steer and lamb show, which as of press time is not open to the public, will precede the sale and will still provide a competition to determine winners in different categories.
“Even though this is a modified version of our annual traditional show and sale, we are happy to be offering anything for those kids,” Stephenson said. “All we can hope for is that we can return to some semblance of normalcy next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.