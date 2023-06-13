The next training for becoming a Penn State Extension Master Gardener in Greene County will be in the fall of 2023.
The program is accepting applications for residents to enroll in our 2023 Master Gardener Basic Training classes. This program consists of a training course designed to provide participants with the information and skills necessary to share their knowledge with others. Volunteers will then use this science-based knowledge to teach the community about growing vegetables, attracting pollinators, educating the public of all ages, keeping plants healthy and more. This is not a garden club; it is a 40-week course taught by Penn State educators.
Online weekly classes start in October 2023. They will be held Thursday evenings via Zoom with Penn State Faculty. Should you miss the class, recordings will be available. Participants will also meet in person monthly and can attend monthly Master Gardener meetings. This allows students to learn more about activities in Greene County. Participants will also do hands-on activities for some of the classes.
The class costs $200 and includes an award-winning Master Gardener Manual and hands-on materials.
After completing the class training, candidates must complete 50 hours of volunteer work by Sept. 30, 2024, to become certified. Each year following the original certification, 20 hours of volunteer activities and 10 hours of continuing education are required to maintain certification. There are various activities, including demonstration gardens, writing articles, teaching, answering garden questions, growing plants for programs, teaching youth about growing plants and more.
The mission is to provide education to the public using research-based information. Those interested must be 18 years of age or older. If interested in becoming a Master Gardener, please contact the Penn State Extension office at 724-802-8025 or email Cheryl Brendel at ckb5569@psu.edu. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 1.
