Children from all across Greene County will be able to enjoy two upcoming Christmas-themed events being coordinated by the county’s department of recreation.
Santa Claus will be the focus of the upcoming activities, as he will serve as the special guest at “Breakfast with Santa” from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 5. He will also be receiving letters from local youths who write to him through the department’s “Letters to Santa” initiative.
The breakfast starts at 9 a.m. in the lower level of the 4-H Building at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Admission is $7 per person and includes a breakfast catered by Dan Wagner, culinary arts instructor at Greene County Career and Technology Center.
To follow CDC guidelines put in place because of COVID-19, the current plan is for the department to offer three time frames with a 35-person occupancy per time frame, and masks must be worn by attendees unless they are seated.
Also, Santa will be seated behind a Plexiglas frame in the upper level of the 4-H Building and available for a picture. Children will also receive that picture with Santa and a special treat.
A mailbox for the North Pole will be available for children to write and deposit their letters into, along with “Dear Santa” templates to compose their wish list on.
The event is sponsored by Direct Results and Waynesburg VFW Post 4793.
Recreation department director Bret Moore said all steps are being taken to ensure the event will follow all CDC mandates and guidelines.
“We haven’t made a final decision yet as to whether we will allow people to come inside and eat breakfast, or if this will become a ‘to-go’ event,” Moore said. “We will make the decision based on what is best for those coming, and what is mandated.
“As for Santa, unfortunately children will not be able to sit on his lap this year because of COVID-19, but he will be there, greeting and waving, and he will be situated behind a safety glass that will resemble a wonderful Christmas card.”
Moore said tickets for the breakfast are now available at the recreation office, located at the county fairgrounds, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Also, through Dec. 15, area children wishing to receive a personalized letter from Santa can simply send their letter with a completed request form to Greene County Department of Recreation, ATTN: Santa Claus, 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg, Pa., 15370.
Letter request forms include the child’s contact and basic information, including gender, age and any gifts requested from Santa, and must be completed by a parent or guardian.
The “Dear Santa” template and other info is available online at www.co.greene.pa.us.
A completed form must accompany each letter, and parents are asked to limit one request per child. There is no cost for a letter from Santa, as funding has been provided through various sponsors and fundraising efforts the department of recreation holds throughout the year.
Children should receive the letters before Christmas.
For more information on the “Breakfast with Santa” event or the “Letters from Santa” initiative, call the Department of Recreation at 724-852-5323.
