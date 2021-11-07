Greene County to honor area veterans with special events

A wide array of special events, programs and services will be held in Greene County in honor of Veterans Day and in celebration and recognition of the men and women who have served their country in the U.S. Armed Forces.
According to information provided by Greene County Veterans Affairs office, events are scheduled to be held beginning this weekend before concluding on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 all throughout the county.
A special event has been planned for Nov. 6 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The “Fly Our Flag” program to honor area veterans will begin at 11 a.m. with an “Opposite Parade,” where parade participants will be lined up from the fairgrounds entry to Buildings No. 8 and 9.
Parade setup and lineup will begin at 10 a.m.
Handicapped spectators will be able to drive through the parade lineup and interact with parade participants, and all other spectators will be parked are allowed to walk through the route and stop in the buildings to see resources and vendors.
Following the parade, a service will begin at noon. The program will feature patriotic music and readings, a keynote address by Greene County Commissioner Betsy Rohanna-McClure, a firing squad tribute and the playing of “Taps” and more.
Light refreshments and food will be provided in the 4-H Building basement from noon to 1:30 p.m.
This event is being coordinated through the efforts of Greene County Veterans Council, the county commissioners, Greene County Chamber of Commerce, Pennsylvania CareerLink of Greene County and many volunteers.
Other Veterans Day events scheduled to be held this weekend include:
n Greensboro VFW Post 6303 will have its post open Nov. 6 to commemorate the dedication of new banners honoring area veterans that are being placed around Greensboro. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a program at the gazebo on Main Street featuring guest speaker Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding.
n At 1 p.m. Nov. 7, there will be a dedication of a new monument in Bobtown by the Honor Roll. The new monument is for three hometown Vietnam veterans originally from Bobtown.
There will also be numerous programs, services and events Nov. 11.
A program is scheduled at Greene County Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 11 a.m., which will be held to dedicate the addition of 300 bricks on two new memorial walls.
A ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., with Don Martin, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, serving as keynote speaker and Connie Hart serving as master of ceremonies. The Greene County Honor Guard will present Colors and “Taps,” and 10 new benches will be unveiled. Following the program, a light snack will be served.
Several school districts are also presenting special programs.
Carmichaels Area High School will present a program with Carmichaels American Legion Post 400, which will begin with a parade at 10:30 a.m. from Yoskovich Funeral Home to the high school. Immediately following the parade, there will be a ceremony presented by Carmichaels Legion Post 400 at the high school.
Event coordinators are currently seeking entrants for the parade, including veterans groups, scout troops, emergency services, school and civic groups, and elected officials.
Entrants are asked to carry a banner, flag and/or sign to identify them; wagons, floats and trucks with trailer are welcome but not necessary. The dealine to confirm parade participation is Tuesday, Nov. 9.
For more information, call Joanna Walker, Carmichaels Area High School band director, at 724-966-5045, ext. 2012 or email jwalker@carmarea.org.
Waynesburg Central Elementary School will be presenting a school-wide video to honor area veterans, while West Greene School District will be presenting a virtual tribute to veterans that is expected to air on the school district website.
Information pertaining to these services, programs and parades was presented to the Greene County Veteran Affairs Office and to Greene County commissioners.
“We encourage everyone to get out and show their support this weekend and on November 11 for Veteran’s Day programs around the county,” said Kathy Cipcic, director of the county veterans affairs office. “And, we want to thank all of the veterans for their service.”
For more information about any of the Veterans Day services, programs and/or parades, call the veterans affairs office at 724-852-5275.
