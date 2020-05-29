The Greene County elections office announced on May 21 a number of temporary changes regarding voting precincts for the June 2 primary election.
Tina Kiger, elections office director, said during an election board meeting that due to the COVID-19 restrictions nine of the county’s 42 voting precincts had to temporarily change for the primary on June 2 in order to keep in compliance with the current guidelines set by Gov. Wolf’s office.
The nine precincts affected are:
n Carmichaels Borough will move from the borough building to the Carmichaels-Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall;
n Cumberland 4 will move from St. Hugh Church to the Carmichaels-Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall;
n Franklin-East will move from the Franklin Township building to the Greene County Fairgrounds;
n Franklin-South will move from the East Franklin Grange to the Greene County Fairgrounds;
n Jefferson Township 2 will move from Clarksville First Baptist Church in Pitt Gas to the Jefferson-Morgan Elementary School’s gymnasium;
n Jefferson Township 3 will move from the township building to the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department;
n Jefferson Township 4 will move from Hirosky’s garage to the Jefferson-Morgan Elementary School’s gymnasium;
n Waynesburg Borough 2 will move from the borough Building to Waynesburg University’s old gymnasium; and
n Waynesburg Borough 3 will move from the Central Greene School District’s warehouse to Waynesburg University’s old gymnasium.
Kiger also said the voting precinct rental fees have temporarily increased from $50 to $100 due to COVID-19 issues and the increases are being covered by a state grant. Voting precincts will comply to all CDC and state regulations and restrictions, she added.
Kiger also said the canvass for absentee and mail-in ballots will be held on June 3 and will begin at 8 a.m. in the first-floor meeting room of the county office building. The board also approved the appointment of six people, two per commissioner, to serve on the absentee/mail-in ballots canvass assistant board at a rate of $115 per day, which will be covered by a state grant.
Kiger added that the last day for absentee and mail-in ballots to be returned to the election office is June 2 at 8 p.m.
The county mailed out 3,422 absentee ballots for the primary.
