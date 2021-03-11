Greene County has scheduled several initiatives this year aimed at recycling electronics, tires and collecting hazardous waste.
Commissioners said the recycling events at the county fairgrounds “go a long way in reducing illegal dumping in our communities.”
“We are particularly excited about two new opportunities this year. As residents complete spring cleaning activities, in addition to our traditional electronics recycling program, we will offer tire recycling for the first time,” Commissioner Mike Belding said.
“Residents can get rid of up to 20 tires per person at a much reduced cost. Additionally, in July, residents will have the opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste materials that may have accumulated around their properties for a very reasonable cost,” he said.
Electronic recycling collection events will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. May 19 and Sept. 22. County officials are asking interested participants to pre-register at www.co.greene.pa.us/recycling.
Last year, the county hosted two electronic recycling collection events in partnership with JVS Environmental, LLP. The events were held at no charge for county residents with an exception of a small fee for freon appliances and broken television sets.
The two events brought in more than 600 vehicles. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the first event, hosted in May, brought in a large number of various items, including flat screen and CRT television sets, laptops, desktop monitors and copiers. The second event, hosted in September, brought in a significant increase of freon appliances.
The electronics recycling program has been sponsored by the county since 2016.
A tire recycling event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. May 19 at the fairgrounds.
Commissioners said the county’s conservation district recently received funding to match tire disposal costs for county residents.
The district will be accepting only passenger tires that are off the rim. Each tire that is collected will be charged a fee of $1, up to 20 tires per person. No tires will be accepted from any tire service company or auto repair shops.
Commissioners said PA West Nile Virus Grant funding will offset the tire disposal cost for the community tire recycling event.
“Tires are the No. 1 harbor for mosquitoes during summer months,” the release states. “This program was designed to aid in the reduction of habitat for breeding mosquitoes.”
Officials said through a partnership with Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling, LLC, a new household hazardous waste collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17 at the fairgrounds’ 4-H Rabbit Barn.
This event will accept an array of items for a small fee, including paint, batteries, light bulbs, household cleaners, solvents, anti-freeze, gasoline and motor oil.
Payments for the household hazardous waste event will only be accepted via credit card, and the prices are as follows: Paint, $1.10 per pound; universal waste, $1.20 per pound; other household hazardous waste, $1.50 per pound; and propane cylinders, $10 per unit.
“All these programs are designed to help residents dispose of recyclable, hard to get rid of or hazardous materials in a responsible manner and at a reduced cost or free of charge,” Belding said.
All CDC regulations and rules will be followed at each event.
For more information and questions regarding the electronic recycling collection events and the household hazardous waste collection event, call the Greene County Department of Planning and Community Development at 724-852-5300 or visit www.co.greene.pa.us/recycling.
For more information and questions regarding the tire recycling event, call the Greene County Conservation District at 724-852-5278 or visit www.co.greene.pa.us/Department-Conservation-District.
