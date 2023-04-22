State Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa, R-Smithfield, is holding a free breakfast for veterans who live in the 51st Legislative District on Wednesday, May 17 at the George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103, 123 Buttermilk Lane, Hopwood.
State Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa, R-Smithfield, is holding a free breakfast for veterans who live in the 51st Legislative District on Wednesday, May 17 at the George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103, 123 Buttermilk Lane, Hopwood.
The event will last from 9 to 11 a.m. Reservations are required and must be made no later than Thursday, May 11. Please call the district office at 724-438-6100 or visit RepGrimmKrupa.com to register.
“Our veterans sacrificed so much to keep our country safe,” Krupa said. “The least we can do is make them a warm meal to show how much their service means to us.”
Each veteran is invited to bring one guest. Additionally, information about veterans’ services provided by state and federal agencies will be available.
The district covers the city of Uniontown; the townships of Georges, German, Henry Clay, Menallen, Nicholson, North Union, South Union, Springhill and Wharton; and the boroughs of Fairchance, Markleysburg, Masontown, Point Marion and Smithfield.
