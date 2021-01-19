Masontown BPW has named Dorothy Gruskowski the organization’s 2020 Woman of the Year.
Gruskowski has been a member of Masontown BPW since 2014, has held a variety of offices and has been chair of many committees, both on the local and district levels.
Locally, she has served as president and vice president, and is currently the recording secretary. Gruskowski has acted as the chapter’s foundation chair and issues management chair, and has submitted over 20 entries for state contests. Additionally, she served on the chapter’s 70th Birthday Anniversary Committee, the auditing committee and has participated in Wreaths Across America.
Gruskowski has helped to reinvigorate the local chapter in many ways, including helping with a “Women in History” window display project in a storefront on Main Street in Masontown. The display depicted many famous (and not so famous) women who have helped women over the past 100 years in the fight for equality. She also helped put together a contest at the local elementary school where the students drew pictures of famous women and wrote short biographies about them.
She has been a participant in the Fayette County Heart Walk, and helped raise funds to buy hearts on the heart walk route to honor several of our Masontown BPW members who died from heart attacks, and to help raise awareness about heart disease, which is the top killer of women in the country.
Several years ago, Dorothy did research on the Justice Bell that traveled to every county in Pennsylvania in 1915, raising awareness of the Women’s Suffrage Amendment. She shared her research with local members and other organizations.
Recently, she participated in creating a display at the Fayette County Historical Society about Women’s Suffrage and the Justice Bell in Fayette County. She was the docent for the Masontown BPW “tea” held at the Abel Colley Tavern in Uniontown to celebrate National Business Women’s Week.
On the district level, Gruskowski was corresponding secretary in 2019-2020, and is currently the district public relations chair. She has been a volunteer at the Math Counts competition held each year in February at Penn State Fayette. She volunteered at the district’s “Adventures in Reality” program for eighth grade students at Laurel Highlands and Benthworth middle schools.
A retired teacher in the Albert Gallatin School District with 36 years of service, Gruskowski taught almost every grade. She is active at the German-Masontown Public Library, where she serves on the board and is involved in children’s story time reading hour. The Masontown BPW sponsors her in the weekly project.
She is also involved with the Fayette County Historical Society where she has been an active member since 2017. She is one of the key members involved with the planning and execution of programs and events including Santa and Mrs. Claus Christmas visits, researching and preparing exhibits on historic people and events, helping to host their monthly meetings, fundraising events and organizing their office and storage spaces, in addition to serving as a docent for the exhibits. One of their members stated that Dorothy is one of their most active and key members of their society with her varied and extensive organizational skills, thoroughness and creativity.
Dorothy and her husband John have been married for 36 years and have two daughters and three grandchildren.
