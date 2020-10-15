The Sept. 29 presidential debate definitely got people talking.
There were frequent interruptions by both Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, and at times, the back-and-forth was so fierce, it was hard to figure out exactly who was saying what.
We asked our readers who they thought won, and with 95 more votes, Herald-Standard poll respondents said they felt Biden did.
Of the 1,459 who answered our weekly question, 661 (45.3%) said Biden came out on top, while 566 (38.8%) said Trump did.
Another 232 respondents (15.9%) opined that neither man won.
The candidates were expected to go head-to-head in three debates, but the schedule was thrown into question after Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
The president has since said he’s recovered from the virus, but the second debate – slated for today – was scrapped by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debate.
The commission intended to present the debate virtually, a change from the in-person debate held last month. Trump said he wouldn’t participate in the virtual format, while Biden scheduled a town hall for this evening on ABC.
Trump, too, is holding a town hall, with his on NBC.
Both men have continued campaigning, with Biden spending time in Florida earlier this week.
Trump, meanwhile, paid a visit to Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening. He held a rally in Johnstown at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
An estimated 9,000 people came to hear him speak at the outdoor event.
As of Wednesday, the third presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 22, was still on. That meeting of the candidates will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, at Belmont University.
The moderator is Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent, and co-anchor of “Weekend Today.”
Six topics are expected to be covered.
Head to www.heraldstandard.com to answer this week’s poll question, “Are you interested in seeing Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate again?”
