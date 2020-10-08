By the slimmest of margins – 0.6% – those who responded to the Herald-Standard’s most recent poll said they do not agree with the president’s nomination of a new U.S. Supreme Court justice so close to the election.
On Sept. 26, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The 48-year-old is a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals who formerly clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. She is a devout Catholic mother of seven, and would be the youngest justice on the court if confirmed.
Coney Barrett was nominated after the Sept. 16 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The nomination sparked fierce debate about whether Trump should pick the nominee, or the pick should be delayed until after the election. The president has maintained that it’s his duty to fill the seat.
In 2017, Trump pick Neil Gorsuch was confirmed to replace Scalia, and in 2018, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who retired that year.
On Monday, some members of the Republican-led Senate, shuttered by COVID-19 infections, said they would not delay Coney Barrett’s confirmation. One Wisconsin senator, a Republican, said he would go to the Capitol “in a moon suit” to vote on the matter if he tested positive for the virus.
Senate Democrats, meanwhile, are calling the appointment rushed, asking colleagues to wait.
There were 1,522 who responded to our question, “Do you agree with the president’s nomination of a new Supreme Court justice so close to an election?” Of those, 758 (49.8%) said yes, while 748 (49.2%) said no. Sixteen people – 1% – said they were unsure.
