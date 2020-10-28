Few of those who responded to the Herald-Standard’s recent poll expressed concern about voting in-person next Tuesday.
Sixty-three percent – 549 of the 871 who responded – said they weren’t worried about safety at the polls, while 301 (34.6%) said they were.
Only a few – 21 respondents – said they weren’t sure.
Earlier this week, the state Department of Health declined to say if in-person voting during the June 2 primary led to spread of the novel coronavirus.
The DOH’s Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Mumma said, “To protect patient privacy, we can’t provide disease-specific information about a person or group of people.”
Mumma said, however, that contact tracers – those responsible for notifying close contacts to a positive case – would have reached out to anyone at risk of contracting the virus.
Fayette, Greene and Washington county officials have all encouraged those voting in person to wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols, though no one will be denied the right to vote if they show up without a mask, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
The DOS, in partnership with businesses and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, will be providing counties with masks, sneeze guards, hand sanitizer, tape to mark social distancing lines and other supplies to try and make those voting and those working at the polls as safe as possible.
While millions of Pennsylvanians applied for a no-excuse mail-in ballot, lines to get into county election bureaus to return them (for those who don’t want to return the ballot by mail) are also long. Some waited in line for two hours to get into the Fayette County Election Bureau on Tuesday afternoon.
Those who have not returned a mail-in ballot and decide they want to vote at the polls can still do so – but must take their ballot and all of its components with them to their polling place.
