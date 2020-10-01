This week, COVID-19 deaths worldwide topped 1 million, with more than 20% of those deaths in the U.S.
Globally, more than 33 million have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
As the numbers continue to rise and we head toward flu season (COVID-19 and the flu share many symptoms), the hope for a vaccine continues.
Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health, told U.S. lawmakers he was “cautiously optimistic” a safe, effective vaccine could be ready by the end of 2020.
In the Herald-Standard’s weekly poll, we asked our readers to tell us how likely they would be to get a vaccine if it were ready within the next couple of months.
It seems, however, that many would be reluctant.
Of the 1,014 who answered, 59.8% (606 people) said they would not immediately get inoculated.
Only 26.9% (273 respondents) said they would get vaccinated, while 13.3% (135 people) said they were unsure.
According to the Associated Press, a handful of vaccines are in final testing in the U.S. and other countries. Johnson & Johnson is testing a single-dose approach, while other vaccine candidates require two shots.
Final-stage testing of a vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, was put on hold earlier this month after safety concerns.
Head to www.heraldstandard.com to answer this week’s poll question, “Do you agree with the president’s nomination of a new Supreme Court justice so close to an election?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.