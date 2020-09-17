The 2020 presidential election is less than two months away.
On Nov. 3, most of those who answered the Herald-Standard’s weekly question said they plan on heading to the polls to cast their vote.
Of the 952 who answered, 580 (60.9%) said they would go out and vote in person.
Another 332 (34.9%) said they intended to participate in mail-in voting.
The remaining 40 respondents (4.2%) remained unsure how they will vote.
Mail-in voting is permitted for all Pennsylvanians, no matter the reason. The option went into effect this year, before COVID-19 began to spread throughout the state.
In the June primary, nearly 1.5 million votes were cast by mail. State officials said that number was more than those who voted in person.
Mail-in ballots must be applied for by Oct. 27. That can be done online at votespa.com, in person at the voter’s county election office or by paper forms submitted by mail.
Once a voter’s eligibility is verified, counties will send out a mail-in ballot with return postage paid for by the Department of State. Ballots can also be returned in person at the county election office or other drop-off locations a county may provide.
Polling places, meanwhile, will be open in all counties from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on election day.
Head to www.heraldstandard.com to answer this week’s poll question: “Who do you plan to vote for on Nov. 3 for president?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.