To watch or not to watch, that is the question.
While Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger and former vice president Joe Biden are set to take the debate stage again today, it seems a majority of the 1,114 who responded to the Herald-Standard’s most recent poll aren’t interested in watching.
Just over 53% – 594 people – said they weren’t into seeing the candidates in their second, and final debate.
Another 498 said they were interested, while 22 respondents said they weren’t sure.
This evening’s 90-minute debate will come with new rules: each candidate will have his microphone muted while the other delivers his two-minute answer to the question that is asked.
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced the change earlier this week, after the first debate was marked with frequent interruptions.
Biden and Trump were set to debate three times, but the second was scrapped after Trump contracted COVID-19 and declined to participate virtually. The men, instead, had dueling town halls last week on the night that debate was planned.
Tonight’s debate will be broken up into six, 15-minute segments. Each candidate will offer his views for two minutes, uninterrupted, before they openly debate the issue posed.
Trump’s campaign has been critical of the rule change, but the president said he will still participate.
The debate airs at 9 p.m. from the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville. Kristen Welker of NBC will moderate the faceoff.
