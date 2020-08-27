A majority of those who answered the Herald-Standard’s weekly poll question don’t think U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris was a good choice as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.
Of the 1,436 who responded, 746 (52%) felt Harris was a bad choice, while 628 (43.7%) believed she was a good one.
Another 62 (4.3%) answered they were unsure.
Biden named Harris, from California, as his vice presidential pick earlier this month.
Harris, an attorney, is the first Black and Indian American woman to represent California in the U.S. Senate.
Harris and Biden accepted their party’s nomination last week during a virtual convention. The two were once primary rivals.
Republicans have their convention this week, and President Donald Trump is expected to accept his party’s nomination on Thursday.
Head to www.heraldstandard.com to answer this week’s poll question, “Will you download and use the state’s COVID tracking mobile app?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.