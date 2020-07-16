Nearly three-quarters of those who responded to the Herald-Standard’s weekly poll indicated they will comply with a state order than all Pennsylvanians should wear a mask when they leave home.
Of the 1,300 responses, 941 (72.4%) said they would abide by the order issued at the end of June by state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
The order requires all residents of the state to wear a face covering when they leave home and cannot maintain social distance – including when engaged in outdoor activities.
Twenty-seven respondents to the poll (2.1%) said they weren’t sure if they’d abide by the order, and 332 people (25.5%) said they wouldn’t comply.
Case counts in Southwestern Pennsylvania have been on the rise, particularly among those ages 19 to 49.
Earlier this week, Levine said that’s how the spread of the virus started back in March: first with those in the younger demographic, and then to older, more at-risk Pennsylvanians.
“At the start of the pandemic, we saw a higher number of cases in people ages 19-49, before it spread to those over age 65,” Levine said. “This pattern is now repeating. There are things we can do right now to stop this cycle, beginning with wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others not in your household, and maintaining healthy habits like washing your hands.”
The number of Pennsylvanians over the age of 65 who are positive for COVID-19 has dropped to about half of the overall cases. The number of Pennsylvanians aged 19-49 with positive cases now account for 45% of the total case count, she noted.
In the first two weeks of July, Fayette County saw its case numbers rise by 96 cases.
Greene County, which had 41 cases at the beginning of the month, stood at 72 cases two weeks into the month.
Surrounding counties – Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland – have all seen surges as well.
As of Monday, Levine said there were no plans to revert any of the counties to the yellow phase. She noted, however, that state officials are keeping a close watch on the case numbers.
